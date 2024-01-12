KUALA LUMPUR: Data from Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s asset declaration, made to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on March 7, 2019, has been misused by irresponsible parties, according to the Prime Minister’s political secretary.

Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi said this information was used to spread the baseless accusation that Anwar is “the 17th richest leader in the world”, implying that his wealth was obtained illegally.

He said the asset declaration was part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s initiative at the time to ensure transparency among Cabinet members and Members of Parliament (MPs).

“This declaration did not raise any issues at the time because it was accompanied by a detailed explanation of how the assets were acquired. The majority of the asset value is based on current property estimates.

“These assets were acquired legally and can be proven through sale and purchase documents and legitimate financial records,“ he said in a statement today.

He said Anwar’s asset declaration of RM10.7 million was not an issue, as many PH Cabinet members and MPs had much higher asset values, including Datuk Dr R. Santhara Kumar (Segamat) with RM132.1 million and Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham (Beruas) with RM77 million.

The others included then Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (Langkawi) with RM32.3 million, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (Jerlun) (RM25.1 million), Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof (Alor Gajah, RM23 million), Senator Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad (RM15.3 million) and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (Pagoh) (RM14.3 million).

“Logically, the accusation that Anwar is the 17th richest leader in the world is absurd. Compared to other leaders in Malaysia, Anwar’s asset value is not among the highest.

“How could he be listed as one of the world’s richest leaders? The spreading of these unfounded accusations is a classic example of defamation that can damage an individual’s credibility without legitimate proof. In Islam, slander is a grave sin,“ he said.

He noted that spreading information without investigating its truth not only tarnishes an individual’s reputation but also erodes public trust in the political system and national institutions.

Ahmad Farhan said political differences are normal but should be approached maturely.

“Personal attacks, especially through spreading defamation, are irresponsible actions that offer no benefit to the people. Criticism of leaders is allowed in a democracy, but it should focus on the policies introduced, not personal attacks or baseless accusations.

“For example, if there are those who disagree with the economic policies introduced by the Prime Minister, it should be discussed factually and academically, not by creating false narratives about his personal wealth,“ he said.

He added that in the effort to develop the country, mature politics is an urgent necessity, and political party leaders, especially from Islamic parties, must set a better example.

Ahmad Farhan said Anwar is actively working to foster good relations with state governments, including those under opposition administration, and this is a wise step to ensure that cooperation between the federal and state governments can provide the best service to the people.

He said such efforts could be disrupted if there are elements of defamation and immature politics trying to undermine unity, as cooperation between the federal and state governments requires trust.

