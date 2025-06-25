PM Anwar’s compassionate stance on UMS students praised

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s directive to avoid legal action against Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) students involved in burning a caricature resembling him has been commended as a compassionate move.

PKR Central Leadership Council member Amidi Abdul Manan highlighted that the decision reflects Anwar’s concern for the students’ academic future. “This is currently Week 14, the final week of lectures before revision and examinations. Without such consideration, legal action could have taken place without regard for the academic stress students are currently facing,“ he said in a statement.

Amidi also contrasted Anwar’s approach with past administrations. “When I was leading the student movement during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s administration, some students were summoned to police stations even during crucial academic weeks,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Amidi called on UMS management to address the persistent water supply issues at its main campus. “Students are tired of excuses. I understand how difficult it is to cope without water, especially with exams approaching. If they are given an honest explanation, I believe they will respond rationally,“ he said.