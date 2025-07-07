PM Anwar’s foreign visits boost trade and investments

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s political secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, has dismissed opposition claims that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s foreign visits are frivolous, stressing their role in securing economic benefits for Malaysia.

He described the criticism as short-sighted, ignoring the tangible outcomes of these diplomatic efforts.

Farhan pointed to a 14.9% rise in approved investments to RM378 billion and a 9.2% growth in trade to RM2.88 trillion in 2024 as proof of the government’s success.

He contrasted this with the previous administration, which he said lacked vision and stability.

“These trips are not leisure tours but strategic missions to attract investments, reopen FTA talks with the EU, and sign new agreements with EFTA nations,“ Farhan stated.

He added that Malaysia’s trade-to-GDP ratio of 130% underscores the importance of proactive diplomacy.

The ongoing visits to Italy, France, and Brazil, including participation in the BRICS Summit, aim to strengthen bilateral ties and advocate for ASEAN interests in global governance, AI, and climate issues.

Farhan urged critics to recognise the public’s awareness of genuine leadership versus divisive politics. – Bernama