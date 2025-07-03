PM Anwar’s inaugural official visit to France to strengthen bilateral ties - Envoy

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has embarked on an inaugural official visit to France from July 3 to 4 at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron.

Malaysia’s Ambassador to France Datuk Eldeen Husaini Mohd Hashim said the visit carries an official status and signifies France’s strong commitment towards its diplomatic ties with Malaysia since Anwar assumed premiership in 2022.

“This official visit status is also significant for the continued strengthening of our bilateral diplomatic ties,” he said to the Malaysian media through an online conference from Paris on Wednesday.

Eldeen Husaini said Anwar would be received by the French top leadership at the airport, followed by an inspection of a guard of honour and an engagement session with the Malaysian diaspora in France.

Anwar is scheduled to hold a one-on-one meeting with Macron at the Élysée Palace, with key agenda items including trade, investment, renewable energy, semiconductors, defence, education, digital economy, and artificial intelligence (AI).

“Malaysia expects this official visit will boost investor confidence in exploring new investment opportunities and strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, particularly in the nuclear and clean energy sectors,” he told the Malaysian media in an online briefing from Paris on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Malaysia also expresses support for France’s effort to host a conference to work towards a solution for the Palestine-Israel conflict and discuss regional issues such as the South China Sea and the stability of Southeast Asia in Malaysia’s capacity as the 2025 ASEAN Chair.

Eldeen Husaini said a lecture by the prime minister titled Southeast Asia and Europe: Recalibrating the Terms of Engagement will be held at Sorbonne University, a world-renowned institution in the intellectual and cultural spheres.

“He will also attend a session with 250 members of the Malaysian diaspora, deliver a lecture, and attend Friday prayer with Muslim community leaders at the Grand Mosque of Paris, one of the oldest mosques in France,” he said.

“This visit aims to open a new chapter in bilateral relations, drive national economic growth, and enhance Malaysia’s competitiveness in the global supply chain,” he added.

Anwar is accompanied on this visit by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, and Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Also joining the delegation is Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

France remains one of Malaysia’s top five trading partners within the European Union. In 2024, bilateral trade totalled RM15.95 billion (US$3.63 billion), with RM6.26 billion (US$1.49 billion) recorded between January and May this year.

Following his visit to France, Anwar will head to Brazil to attend the BRICS Leaders Summit from July 5 to 7.

Anwar is currently undertaking a visit to three countries - Italy, France, and Brazil - from July 1 to 7.