PM Anwar says children must master AI without neglecting religion

KUCHING: Young people must be trained to master artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology, without neglecting religion and culture in safeguarding the nation’s identity, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said AI training and education must be accompanied by values, morals, ethics and character to ensure that the use of technology does not erode the nation’s identity.

“Our children must be trained to master the technology...they also must be proud of their religion, culture and history, so they can defend our identity,” he said at a dinner with the community here.

Also present were Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Anwar said the role of values is important because “what distinguishes humans from AI as machines is values, morals, ethics and character.”

Meanwhile, Anwar said the national digital transformation policy must benefit everyone fairly and should not create a digital divide between the wealthy and those in rural areas.

He said access to technology, including AI, should not be limited to the elite.

“There must not be a digital divide...the wealthy elite have the opportunity, while the urban poor, those in villages and rural areas, are marginalised due to lack of connectivity and facilities,” he said.

He added that the implementation of the digital policy needs to be continuously monitored to ensure that the substantial investment in the sector truly enhances the country’s productivity.

“We are spending heavily on technology, computers, IT and now AI. We must be prepared to examine whether such large investments yield productivity results,” he said.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of political stability and the spirit of unity as key factors enabling Malaysia to achieve economic growth and gain investor confidence.

He said close cooperation between the federal government and state governments, including Sarawak, forms the foundation for more sustainable national development.

He also said that racial and religious unity in Sarawak should serve as an example. - Bernama