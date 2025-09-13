PM Anwar says MADANI concept aligns national progress with moral values

MERSING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised that the Malaysia MADANI concept ensures the country’s progress aligns with humanitarian values, justice, and good morals.

He stated that society currently focuses on digital and artificial intelligence progress while some individuals disregard other races and sow hatred.

“The economy must be sustainable for the long term under MADANI principles,“ he told the Meet Anwar session at Pantai Tanjung Leman.

Anwar stressed that the rich must not oppress workers with low salaries or engage in nepotism regarding contracts.

He emphasised that true national prosperity requires children with high intelligence who study diligently rather than following old ways.

The MADANI concept focuses on economic strength and technological sophistication that elevates human dignity rather than destroying morals.

“Having advanced technology but lacking morals does not constitute true progress,“ Anwar added.

He noted that some large companies generate huge profits while neglecting their workers’ welfare.

The MADANI values must be instilled to ensure compassion, justice, and love within society.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi attended the session alongside Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul. – Bernama