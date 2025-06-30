PM Anwar strengthens Malaysia-Germany ties in farewell envoy meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today underscored Malaysia’s dedication to deepening ties with Germany during a farewell meeting with outgoing German Ambassador Dr Peter Blomeyer.

The discussion at his Putrajaya office centered on enhancing collaboration in trade, education, and cultural exchanges.

Anwar emphasized the importance of sustainable bilateral progress, noting that Malaysia and Germany have shared strong diplomatic relations since 1957.

“Beyond economic partnerships, we see great potential in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and cultural initiatives to strengthen mutual understanding,” he stated in a Facebook post.

Germany remains Malaysia’s leading EU trading partner and a key investor in manufacturing, services, and high-tech industries.

The Prime Minister expressed optimism that ongoing cooperation would further solidify people-to-people connections.