PM Anwar stresses humanitarian values as foundation for national development

MERSING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has declared that true national development must be rooted in humanitarian values rather than economic metrics alone.

He emphasised that morality, discipline, and compassion form the essential foundation for building an advanced nation during his opening address at the 27th Johor Scouts General Assembly.

Anwar stated that Malaysia’s pursuit of economic growth, digital technology mastery, and artificial intelligence must not overshadow the nurturing of human spirit and dignity.

“Humans cannot be shaped by machines alone... they are shaped through morality, discipline, compassion among friends, family, schoolmates, and across the various races and religions in our country,“ he told the assembled scouts and dignitaries.

The Prime Minister highlighted how the Scout Movement’s values of discipline, skills, and brotherhood provide the necessary framework for developing these essential human qualities.

He connected Islamic principles of compassion to environmental stewardship, warning that without humanitarian values, people become greedy and exploit natural resources through practices like rampant deforestation.

Addressing social issues directly, Anwar condemned school bullying as fundamentally contradictory to true humanitarian values that Malaysia should champion.

He demonstrated the government’s commitment to these values by announcing an immediate RM100,000 allocation to support the Scouts Malaysia camping programme.

“I will try, by Monday at the latest (to have this allocation approved) because we do not want to delay it,“ he assured the gathering.

Anwar also expressed appreciation for international participation in the event, noting scouts from Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and other international delegations as evidence of friendship across borders.

The week-long assembly brings together more than 4,000 scouts from Malaysia and neighbouring countries to strengthen discipline, unity, and friendship through shared activities and values. – Bernama