PM Anwar takes surprise tour of Jalan Kuching Ramadan bazaar

KUALA LUMPUR: A day after expressing his intention to check food prices and quality at Ramadan bazaars, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim made a surprise visit to the Ramadan Bazaar in Jalan Kuching, Taman City, today.

During his visit, which lasted about 40 minutes, Anwar took time to mingle with traders and visitors, inquiring about the challenges they faced during Ramadan, particularly regarding the cost of raw materials and food prices.

Also present were Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

Sugarcane juice seller Amirul Sharifuden, 34, said he was surprised to see the prime minister at the bazaar.

“I didn’t expect it when suddenly a crowd gathered in front of the stall. Then I realised it was the Prime Minister! He asked how I was doing and about my sales,” he said.

Karipap seller Muhammad Faiq Zainuddin, 27, was thrilled as it was his first time meeting the Prime Minister in person.

“All this time, I’ve only seen him on television, but today I got to meet him face to face. I really didn’t expect that,” he said.

During yesterday’s daily briefing at the Prime Minister’s Office, senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said that, in addition to his intention to visit the bazaars, Anwar urged authorities to step up their efforts in monitoring food prices at Ramadan bazaars to prevent unjustified price hikes by certain parties.