KUALA KANGSAR: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah received business zakat of RM3,064,237.08 million from four corporate companies to the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) at the Iskandariah Palace here yesterday.

Sultan Nazrin also graciously fulfilled the payment of zakat which was received by the General Manager of the Single Business Unit (SBU) of MAIPk’s Zakat and Wakaf Collection, Ahmad Nazim Md Tajuri during the event.

Also present was the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, the Perak Crown Prince Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, and the Raja Di Hilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah.

Also present was the Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and his wife Datin Seri Aezer Zubin.

Meanwhile, the zakat handover ceremony was led by Syarikat BELATI that was represented by its director Mohamad Akmal Datuk Johari who handed over zakat amounting to RM885,000.

Johawaki Plantation Sdn Bhd represented by Chief Operating Officer Anizam Bakar, handed over zakat amounting to RM290,000 while the Perak State Agricultural Development Corporation represented by Mohd Azhar Mohd Yusof who carried out the duties of Chief Executive Officer handed over zakat amounting to RM1,089,237.08.

It was followed by the Perak State Secretary Corporation Darul Ridzuan represented by Acting Chief Executive Officer Zulkefli Abdullah handing over zakat amounting to RM800,000.

His Majesty then agreed to hand over the zakat to the President of MAIPk, Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini.

Sultan Nazrin later joined everyone to break his fast, perform maghrib, isyak and tarawih prayers in congregation with guests comprising State Executive Council Members, Orang Besar Perak, Members of the Senate, State Legislative Assembly Members, heads of state, federal and statutory departments.