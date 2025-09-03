KOTA BHARU: The police have confirmed that no Malaysian was involved in the shooting and explosion that occurred in Sungai Golok, Thailand yesterday night.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said security controls along the Malaysia-Thailand border will be tightened following the incident.

“All police station chiefs and the General Operations Force have been ordered to step up control in high-risk areas, especially illegal entry points with round-the-clock surveillance,” he said when contacted tonight.

The Thai police previously stated that an explosion occurred at a security control post outside the Sungai Golok district office along Jalan Sungai Golok-Sungai Padi, and that several shots were fired by a group of assailants, killing at least two Thai security personnel and injuring another eight during an attack at about 7.10 pm.

The group was said to have thrown about five grenades during the attack and that Thai security forces were conducting checks at the area of the attack.

The Thai authorities in Sungai Golok have been stepping up security measures there since the start of Ramadan.