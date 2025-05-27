KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, for hosting leaders of ASEAN and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, as well as China and Timor-Leste, at a Royal Luncheon at Istana Negara today.

In a Facebook post, Anwar highlighted the instrumental role of Sultan Ibrahim, as head of state, in enhancing Malaysia’s diplomatic standing, particularly during this pivotal moment as the nation hosts the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

“The active role of His Majesty in elevating our country’s diplomacy is deeply meaningful and serves as a pillar for Malaysia’s close ties with international partners,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Among the ASEAN leaders attending were Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

China’s Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao of Timor-Leste were also in attendance.

From the GCC, the dignitaries included Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and Omani Deputy Prime Minister Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, as well as Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Farhan Al Saud, and United Arab Emirates Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

The 46th ASEAN Summit, which began yesterday at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, continues today with the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit. These high-level dialogues bring together leaders from member states to deliberate on regional developments and chart the future direction of the regional grouping.

The 46th ASEAN Summit is held under the ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, and this year marks the fifth time Malaysia is chairing ASEAN, following its previous chairmanships in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.