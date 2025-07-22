PM Anwar to announce special gesture for Malaysians tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that tomorrow’s announcement of appreciation for Malaysians highlights the MADANI government’s dedication to the people who have supported its reform agenda.

“May this announcement benefit the widest possible group of people and reflect our collective efforts to build a more just and prosperous future,” he said in a social media post.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil earlier confirmed that the Prime Minister will make the announcement tomorrow morning. Anwar had previously hinted at the gesture during the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly in Putrajaya, mentioning it would be revealed today or tomorrow.

While details remain undisclosed, an infographic shared by Anwar indicated the announcement will be broadcast live at 10.30 am on major channels, including RTM, TV3, Astro Awani, Bernama TV, and TVS, as well as on social media platforms like Facebook Live. - Bernama