PM Anwar to attend national Deepavali MADANI open house on Oct 18

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to attend the national-level Deepavali MADANI Open House 2025 next Saturday.

The event will be held on October 18 at Lot F, KL Sentral from 10 am to 2 pm.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the celebration is open to all to celebrate Deepavali in the spirit of unity and harmony.

“This celebration is an opportunity for all of us to come together as one big Malaysian MADANI family,” he said.

He invited everyone to join in making this year’s Deepavali MADANI celebration a joyous occasion.

Gobind spoke to Bernama after attending the ‘Ministers’ Forum: Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Future Workforce’ held with the International Young Future Leaders Summit 2025.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil also featured at the forum.

Gobind said the Prime Minister’s presence will further enliven the celebration, which symbolises the nation’s unity and inclusivity.

Deepavali will be celebrated on October 20 this year. – Bernama