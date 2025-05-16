KAZAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will deliver a digitalisation-themed keynote address at the 16th International Economic Forum “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum” (KazanForum 2025), marking the highlight of his official visit to the Russian Federation on its final day.

Anwar, who arrived here yesterday, is expected to deliver his keynote address titled “Digitalisation: New Reality and Additional Opportunities for Expanding Cooperation” during the plenary session at around 2:30 pm (Kazan time).

KazanForum serves as a key platform for fostering economic cooperation between Russia and Islamic countries.

Earlier, the prime minister began his packed schedule at 9 am by participating in the economic forum held at the Kazan Hi-Technology Park. Anwar, who is also the finance minister, had the opportunity to tour the technology park, which was established in 2009 and is Russia’s first technopark involved in the development of companies in the field of information technology.

Kazan, located more than 830 kilometres from Moscow or over eight hours by road, is the largest city and capital of the Republic of Tatarstan. Kazan is known as an industrial, commercial, and cultural centre for the Tatar people.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian prime minister is also expected to attend a luncheon hosted by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Aleksei Pesoshin, at Tatarskaya Usadba. Anwar is then scheduled to hold a press conference before concluding his official visit to the Russian Federation and departing for Malaysia at 6 pm (Kazan time).

During his official visit, Anwar was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Li Kang, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr. Zambry Abdul Kadir, and Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

In 2024, Russia was Malaysia’s ninth-largest trading partner among European countries, with total trade reaching RM11.46 billion (US$2.48 billion).

Malaysia’s key exports to Russia include electrical and electronic products, machinery, equipment and parts, and processed foods, while imports from Russia primarily comprise petroleum products, minerals, and chemical and chemical-based products.