KUALA LUMPUR: Former national women’s doubles player Woon Khe Wei believes it is in Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah’s best interest to remain under the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) despite speculation that the women’s doubles pair may consider turning independent.

Khe Wei said the structured environment, top-tier facilities and professional coaching available within BAM provide the ideal platform for Pearly and Thinaah to focus solely on their training and performance.

“I think it is better to stay in BAM. BAM has all the facilities. They have a professional trainer to train them. They don’t need to worry about their planning for competitions.

“To become independent, you have to be very disciplined. In BAM, you cannot skip training, but outside you can. Like today, I am very tired so I can skip one day,” she said when met after the Tiga Saga Sunlight Cup 2025 at Pavilion Bukit Jalil here today.

Khe Wei added that Pearly and Thinaah’s close relationship with BAM women’s doubles coach Rosman Razak might also influence their decision to remain within the national setup.

“There’s no denying that BAM puts pressure on players to deliver results but being independent has its own pressures too. Sponsors expect you to perform. If you don’t, you lose support,” she said.

While acknowledging that going independent could offer players more control and financial opportunities, especially through sponsorships and social media presence, she stressed that the transition comes with added responsibilities and risks.

“Tough (if outside BAM) because you have to use your own insurance. Maybe they feel that as independents they can earn more, but that depends on your results.

“I think because once your social media is strong, it’s easier to get sponsorships,” she added.

BAM said that the future of Pearly and Thinaah with the association will be decided after their return from the Thailand Open 2025, which ends on Sunday.

Speculation has been rife that Pearly and Thinaah, whose contracts with BAM ended last December, plan to leave the national governing body.