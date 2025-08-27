PM Anwar to deliver National Day 2025 address at MAEPS on Saturday

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will deliver the National Day 2025 address on Saturday at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS).

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang stated the event aims to convey government aspirations about unity and patriotism.

This year’s theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’ emphasises that every Malaysian is a national asset deserving appreciation and respect.

The Prime Minister’s address will inspire Malaysians to remain united and appreciate independence amidst contemporary challenges.

Approximately five thousand guests from various sectors will attend to strengthen independence spirit among younger generations. – Bernama