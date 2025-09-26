PM Anwar to expedite redevelopment of landslide-hit IPG Gaya campus

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will travel to Kota Kinabalu today to personally ensure the acceleration of several critical development projects for Sabah’s people.

His visit specifically includes expediting the plan to redevelop the Gaya Teacher Education Institute campus, which suffered severe damage from a recent landslide.

Anwar stated that the extent of the destruction makes repairs difficult, prompting the government to consider relocating the campus to a new site.

He explained that this redevelopment was not part of the Finance Ministry’s original plan, but necessary adjustments will be made.

“If you ask the budget division, they’ll probably agree on the condition that we use existing allocations,“ he said during the Ministry of Finance’s monthly assembly.

Anwar emphasised that any budget modifications would prioritise people’s welfare over luxury spending.

“Whatever national revenue we have, it’s not for extravagance,“ he added.

The Prime Minister had previously instructed the Education Ministry to urgently submit a detailed report on the campus damage. – Bernama