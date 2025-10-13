PM Anwar to inaugurate 25th ASEAN Energy Business Forum in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will inaugurate the 25th ASEAN Energy Business Forum in Kuala Lumpur from October 15-17, 2025.

The event brings together ASEAN energy ministers and global chief executive officers for critical dialogue on the region’s energy future.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, will launch the forum.

Asian Development Bank director general Hideaki Iwasaki will present the financing architecture for ASEAN’s energy transformation.

AEBF-25 chairman Andy Tirta said the forum has shaped regional energy policies for a quarter century.

“This year’s edition is extraordinary,“ Tirta stated.

He noted the dissemination of the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation 2026-2030 and steps to strengthen regional energy connectivity.

Held at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, the forum carries the theme “Powering ASEAN: Bridging Boundaries, Building Prosperity.”

The speaker line-up includes the world’s most influential energy leaders.

“This elevation from regional dialogue to global platform sends a clear signal that ASEAN is no longer merely participating in the energy transition; it is determined to be its architect,“ the statement said.

The forum has been Southeast Asia’s premier energy event for 25 years, serving as a catalyst for policy innovation and business deals.

It is organised by the ASEAN Centre for Energy and supported by the ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting.

ACE executive director Datuk Razib Dawood said AEBF-25 will announce multi-billion-dollar financial support for green ASEAN infrastructure.

“We will also witness the launch of new financing initiatives and business partnerships that will support our future,“ Dawood added.

Key industry figures include UEM Group Bhd managing director Datuk Amran Hafiz Affifudin and Tenaga Nasional Bhd president Datuk Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hasan. – Bernama