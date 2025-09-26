PM Anwar to launch Visit Malaysia 2026 in Melaka with global events

MELAKA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will officially launch the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign tomorrow night in Klebang.

The international launch event will place Melaka City in the global spotlight alongside the commencement of the World Tourism Day 2025 celebrations and the World Tourism Conference 2025.

These three-day events will further establish Malaysia’s prominence on the world tourism stage.

Visit Malaysia 2026 carries the themes “Malaysia Truly Asia” and “Surreal Experiences” to invite global travellers to discover the nation’s authentic cultural soul.

The campaign will highlight Malaysia’s unique cultural diversity, heritage, and stunning natural ecosystems.

An international atmosphere is guaranteed with over 150 delegates from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation attending the launch.

The Melaka government has collaborated closely with UNWTO and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to organise a captivating array of supporting programmes.

An International Kite Festival will fill the skies while traditional zapin and heritage performances involving over 3,000 participants will showcase local culture.

The Melaka Konda Kondi Festival 2025 will offer a nostalgic experience of traditional games for all attendees.

A concurrent Melaka Entrepreneurs’ Carnival 2025 will feature more than 60 local entrepreneurs and include business matching sessions targeting RM10 million in transactions.

The World Tourism Conference and World Tourism Day events operate under the theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation”.

The state government aims to secure two entries in the Malaysia Book of Records through these gatherings.

Record attempts include the Largest Simultaneous Zapin Performance in a Single Event and the First Konda Kondi Competition in Malaysia.

A special historical exhibition titled “The Historical Maritime Exhibition of a World Naval Hero: Enrique de Malacca” will also be featured.

This exhibition highlights the story of Enrique, a local man who became the first Asian to circumnavigate the globe with Ferdinand Magellan.

Exclusive exhibits include Magellan’s 1519 will, which names Enrique as the young man from Malacca aboard the ‘Trinidad’.

The Maluku Fleet Register ‘Rol de la Armada Magellan 1519’ also recognises Enrique as Magellan’s official interpreter.

The ceremony’s finale will feature special performances by Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza and Misha Omar.

A spectacular 1,000-drone formation will light up the Klebang sky as part of the closing events.

For public convenience, three free shuttle bus routes will service major parking areas around the city.

Designated parking locations include Dataran Klebang, Pulau Melaka, and areas near The Seal and Eye On Malaysia.

Over 600 police officers will be deployed to ensure the smooth and safe execution of all programmes.

The hosting of these international events is expected to significantly boost Melaka’s tourism economy.

The state targets attracting 16.5 million tourists and generating RM23.48 billion in revenue this year. – Bernama