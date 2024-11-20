PM Anwar to officiate Two Years of MADANI Government programme this Saturday

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the Two Years of MADANI Government (2TM) Programme and the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform slated to be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre this Saturday.

According to the programme itinerary shared by the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU), Anwar is also set to deliver a speech during the three-day event, which will begin on Friday.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today confirmed that the Prime Minister will attend the 2TM programme before leaving for South Korea for another official visit.

“On Nov 24, the Prime Minister will travel to South Korea for an official visit aimed at enhancing bilateral trade and MoU exchange,” he told reporters after attending the Ministry of Communications’ monthly assembly here today.

PACU is the main secretariat for the 2TM programme, implemented in collaboration with the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) and the MADANI Monitoring Unit.

Various exciting activities and offerings await the public attending the 2TM Programme and the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform, which will run from 9 am to 6 pm.

In addition to service exhibitions from various ministries, there will also be entrepreneurial booths and the MADANI Sale that visitors can enjoy.

Approximately 3,000 job vacancies in various positions will also be made available for job seekers at the career carnival during the programme.

There will also be the Road Transport Department’s counters for the public to pay their fines and exchange helmets, as well as counters for health check-ups, discounts on Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) summonses up to 60 per cent and participation from 80 MADANI Sale entrepreneurs.

The Public Service Department (JPA) will also offer pension and retirement advisory services, sponsorship programmes, information about the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), free certificate reprints, and much more.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to exchange old copies of Al-Quran for a new one through the ‘Jom Exchange Quran (JEQ)’ programme, by bringing their old copies of Quran that do not have a Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) certification. The exchange, however, is limited to one copy per visitor.

The three-day 2TM programme will also feature a showcase of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) exhibitions. The public can also provide feedback on the services and initiatives created by the MADANI Government for the people, through the programme.