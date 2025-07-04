KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in delivering his keynote address at the ASEAN Investment Conference 2025 (AIC25) tomorrow, will stress the need for ASEAN countries to reach a consensus on further strengthening economy and trade in the region.

The Prime Minister’s senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said Anwar would also continue the discussions with ASEAN heads of state on the issue of US tariffs.

“This matter requires comprehensive talks and negotiations to raise the voice of the ASEAN community,” Tunku Nashrul said during the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) daily briefing, which was streamed live on the Facebook accounts of Anwar and the PMO today.

AIC25 is one of the events taking place during the 12th ASEAN Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting (AFMGM) here.

About 300 delegates, including ASEAN finance ministers, central bank governors, officials from international fnancial institutions, and private sector representatives, are attending the AFMGM, which is being held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre for four days starting today.

Anwar will also attend the closing ceremony of AFMGM on April 10.