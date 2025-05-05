Utilise materials at national archive for teaching and learning in schools

SANDAKAN: Materials in the National Archives of Malaysia’s collection can serve as valuable teaching and learning resources in educational institutions, including for the Archives@Schools Programme, said National Unity Minister Datuk Seri Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said the National Archives houses a wealth of historical materials that can be authentic reference sources, particularly for school-level education.

In this regard, he said, the Archives@Schools Programme can provide a platform for students to engage with history in a more interactive, creative, and meaningful way, helping to foster a stronger sense of identity among young Malaysians.

He said the programme encourages students to learn, ask questions, and explore the nation’s history with open hearts and minds.

“This programme is one of our efforts to reintroduce and strengthen the role of history at the school level. Since history is already a core subject in schools, we plan to expand this initiative to more schools nationwide,“ he said.

He said this at a media conference after opening the Archives@Schools Programme at Sekolah Menengah St Mary here today, which was also attended by the National Archives Director-General Datuk Jaafar Sidek Abdul Rahman.

Aaron Ago also expressed hope that the National Archives would collaborate with the Ministry of Education to further expand the implementation of the Archives@Schools Programme nationwide.

Meanwhile, Jaafar Sidek said the agency has digitised over 11 million documents, which are now accessible online.

“We provide opportunities for the public, including students and educators, to access these valuable materials. They can visit the official National Archives of Malaysia website to explore the resources available,” he said.

Commenting on the Archives@Schools Programme, he said, the National Archives would also assist schools in gathering historical materials, including school magazines, that could be preserved as part of the archival collection.

He said the programme will be extended to schools in Kedah and Kelantan.