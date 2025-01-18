BRUSSELS: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake a two-day working visit to Belgium beginning Sunday, soon after concluding his visit to the United Kingdom.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement Saturday, said that this will be the Prime Minister’s maiden visit to Belgium since assuming office, aimed at deepening Malaysia’s bilateral relations with Belgium and the European Union (EU).

Anwar will be accompanied by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

During the visit, Anwar is scheduled to meet Caretaker Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to discuss Malaysia-Belgium bilateral relations and intensify cooperative endeavours, as well as to exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will also meet European Council President Antonio Costa, and both leaders are expected to discuss ways to deepen Malaysia-EU ties and regional cooperation.

As the current Chair of ASEAN, the Prime Minister will highlight Malaysia’s priorities and ASEAN’s global aspirations in addressing international challenges, while exploring ways to further strengthen ASEAN-EU dialogue relations.

The Foreign Ministry said Anwar will also emphasise Malaysia’s conviction towards strengthening regional peace, stability and prosperity within an inclusive, sustainable and future-oriented framework.

During the visit, Anwar will also deliver a keynote speech at the College of Europe, entitled, “Bridging Regions: Strengthening Southeast Asia-European Resilience.”

From January to November 2024, Malaysia’s bilateral trade with the EU, including Belgium, amounted to a significant RM200 billion (US$3.71 billion).

To date, 1,345 manufacturing projects with EU participation have been implemented in Malaysia, attracting a total investment of RM239.9 billion (US$59.80 billion) and creating 155,933 jobs.

After the two-day visit, Anwar will depart for Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos.