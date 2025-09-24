PM Anwar urges ASEAN to fortify unity amid geopolitical challenges

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged ASEAN to earn, re-earn and fortify its unity, cohesion and centrality to withstand escalating geopolitical rivalry and complex regional contemporary challenges.

In his Presidential Lecture and Acceptance of the Conferment of the Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste di Dili, Anwar emphasised that ASEAN cohesion and centrality should never be taken for granted.

He stated that ASEAN has gone through thick and thin, persevered and grown throughout its history.

Anwar noted that the lessons of the past few years reinforce what our founding fathers knew back then – our unity, cohesion and centrality are not a given.

He explained that they have waxed and waned through our nearly six decades of existence.

The Prime Minister asserted that rhetoric aside, ASEAN’s cohesion and centrality must be earned and re-earned and fortified.

He warned that a divided ASEAN will only hamper the collective vision for a peaceful and prosperous region.

Anwar concluded that efforts toward ASEAN unity must continue, especially when the region is facing myriad challenges.

He is on a historic two-day official visit to Timor-Leste, which began yesterday, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and supporting the nation’s imminent accession as ASEAN’s 11th member.

Anwar also cited the rise of transnational crime, divisive great power rivalry, economic inequalities and double standards in the application of international laws and norms as formidable challenges that require earnest resolve to overcome.

He expressed that the people of Timor-Leste do not need to be told what it means to be oppressed or jailed, to be persecuted and to have violence and bloodletting inflicted on them, for you have gone through and suffered the mayhem and atrocities.

Anwar added that but you have also emerged stronger, more durable, more resolved not to have such cruelty being perpetrated against you or any other vulnerable people.

In this vein, Anwar said Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 theme of ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’ reflects a bold, urgent vision for the region, based on interdependent approaches.

He stated that it behoves ASEAN to take on a more proactive role in all spectrums of cooperation, especially in the political-security and economic domains, which are increasingly intertwined.

Anwar emphasised that what ASEAN cannot afford is inaction or lethargy.

He noted that in its own way, Malaysia has made the call, and I hope all of ASEAN will pay heed.

The Prime Minister affirmed that we have always overcome challenges and pushed the boundaries of success when we do so together.

He stressed that not when we pit one against the other, or work to exclude some from cooperation and progress.

Anwar concluded that we are successful together or not at all, expressing confidence that this is an approach rooted in values shared here in Timor-Leste. – Bernama