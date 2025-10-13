PM Anwar urges civil servants to be honest and ensure halal income

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded civil servants to instil determination and commitment within themselves to serve with honesty and dedication for the nation’s future.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, urged them to work diligently and ensure that their income is earned through honest and halal means.

He said civil servants must also prioritise the trust placed in them by the people in carrying out their responsibilities.

“Do not depend on others; instead, we must nurture determination that stems from confidence within our conscience,“ he said during the monthly assembly with staff of the Prime Minister’s Department here today.

“If we desire halal income, we must give our best and serve with sincerity,“ he added.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa. – Bernama