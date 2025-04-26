IPOH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged Malaysians not to be affected by negative rhetoric, including during the Ayer Kuning state by-election, but to instead focus on the nation’s growing achievements and its future prospects.

He said the people should look ahead to the country’s future, including developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the training of young people in engineering and other emerging industries.

“I would like to take this opportunity to emphasise that we must not be complacent, not take things lightly, and not be swayed by the rhetoric we hear in Ayer Kuning.

“We are now talking about digitalisation, AI, the country facing tariffs, training our children in engineering, and nurturing new talent, yet the focus of debate is on Christianity, the Chinese, and DAP. I’m not saying these topics are off-limits, but let’s turn our attention to the future,” he said in his speech at the Perak-level MADANI Aidilfitri celebration at the Indera Mulia Stadium here last night.

Also present were Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu and Auditor-General Datuk Seri Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi.

Anwar also said he remains optimistic about continuing to attract foreign investments into the country, thereby uplifting Malaysia’s stature.

As Finance Minister, he expressed confidence that Malaysia can rise in stature if the country remains stable, with strong political foundations, clear policies and development frameworks, and a more efficient government machinery.

“Although I’m getting older, I remain optimistic and full of hope because I genuinely love this country. Seeing the capabilities of our youth and people, I am confident we can uplift the dignity of all communities,” he said.

Therefore, the Prime Minister called on all parties to focus on efforts to develop a competitive generation ready to face future challenges.

During his one-day working visit to Perak today, he stressed that Malaysia can rise to greater heights if supported by clean leadership and a government administration that is not easily affected by elements that weaken public service machinery.

More than 15,000 people attended the 2025 MADANI Aidilfitri celebration, organised by the Perak government and the Ministry of Housing and Local Government.