PM Anwar urges MPs to adopt civil debate, avoid insults in Parliament

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Members of Parliament to maintain a culture of civil and respectful debate in the Dewan Rakyat, steering clear of insults and profanity. Speaking at the 2025 Prime Minister’s Cup Debate Finals, he highlighted the need for constructive discourse in legislative discussions.

Anwar expressed admiration for the young debaters, applauding their confidence, factual accuracy, and well-structured arguments. He suggested that MPs could learn from their disciplined approach to debate.

“I am very proud of the quality of the debate, and I couldn’t help but wonder - why shouldn’t Members of Parliament learn from this? If we wish to debate, we must first master knowledge, analyse it, process it, and present it effectively,” he said.

The Prime Minister also commended the students for their proficiency in Malay and their ability to engage in insightful discussions. He emphasised that debate should focus on clarity and analysis rather than mere rhetoric.

The Prime Minister said that values such as manners and ethics must be integral to the national education system, as the vision of building a MADANI Malaysia cannot rely solely on technological advancements like artificial intelligence (AI), digitalisation, and emerging technologies.

“When we talk about a MADANI nation, it must be founded on values and ethics, as articulated by Sheikh Taha Jabir Al-Alwani in his work Adab al-Ikhtilaf,” he said.

Acknowledging the complexity of today’s challenges and the need for future generations to master new knowledge, Anwar stressed that such advancement must be grounded in tradition, human values, and ethical principles.

“We train our children not only to master new knowledge but also to uphold the values of faith, ethics, and local culture. Without this balance, we risk merely replicating the model of Western countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 50th edition of the debate saw Sekolah Menengah Agama Persekutuan Kajang crowned champion in the Malay language category, while Sekolah Sultan Alam Shah emerged victorious in the English category. - Bernama