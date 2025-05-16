KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on Islamic nations to strengthen cooperation with their neighbouring countries, taking inspiration from the ASEAN model.

In his keynote address at the Plenary Session Of The XVI International Economic Forum “Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Forum 2025 in Kazan, Russia today, Anwar emphasised the need for Muslim countries and their regional neighbours to move beyond mere declarations.

He said such collaborations should focus on driving digital transformation, energy transition and youth empowerment.

“ASEAN happens to be one of the most peaceful regions in the world, one of the most dynamic, vibrant, and dynamic economically. We, therefore, (have) embarked on some practical measures like the ASEAN power grid,” he said.

He added that this spirit of working together between Muslim countries and their neighbouring nations would greatly help to uplift the living standards of the people.

The Prime Minister also called for greater youth participation in policy-making, stressing the importance of creating inclusive platforms that empower young voices to shape the future of the Muslim world.

Anwar expressed admiration for the Republic of Tatarstan and its people for hosting the forum and advancing the agenda of Muslim unity and innovation, describing the Kazan Forum as a meaningful platform that connects the Islamic world with the Russian Federation.

He also extended his appreciation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for supporting the forum, underscoring the value of pragmatic engagement between Russia and Muslim-majority countries.

Anwar’s visit to Kazan highlights Malaysia’s continued commitment to strengthening ties with the broader Islamic world and enhancing multilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The Kazan Forum 2025 marked the highlight of Anwar’s official visit to the Russian Federation, which ended today. The Kazan Forum serves as a key platform for fostering economic cooperation between Russia and Islamic countries.