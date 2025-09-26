PM Anwar urges national unity for Malaysia’s global respect

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Malaysians to preserve and strengthen national unity, stressing that peace and harmony are key to maintaining Malaysia’s global standing and respect among world leaders.

Anwar said it is the duty of all citizens, especially political leaders, to foster harmony within and between communities, and to avoid conflicts that could fracture the nation’s social fabric.

He said that national progress is impossible without unity, warning against divisions between states and ethnic groups.

“I don’t want Sabah fighting with Selangor, or Selangor with Sarawak, or Perlis with Kelantan. Neither should Malays be fighting with Chinese, or with Kadazans or others. If we keep fighting, how can the country move forward?

“That’s why each state must take care of its own people. I don’t want to see any state falling behind. If we want Malaysia to be number one in Asia, we must be united,” he said during a Keadilan Gathering in conjunction with 27 Years of Reformasi at Dewan Pisompuruan in Kampung Kobuni, Inanam, earlier today.

Present were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Communications Minister cum PKR Information Chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, and Sabah PKR State Leadership Council chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.

Anwar also said that next month, a number of world leaders are scheduled to visit Malaysia in conjunction with the 47th ASEAN Summit, a reflection of the country’s growing diplomatic stature.

“Who’s coming? The Prime Ministers of China, India, Canada, Italy, and the Presidents of the United States, Russia, Brazil, and South Africa. The Russian President has also expressed interest, although it’s not confirmed yet,” he said.

More significantly, Anwar noted that all 11 leaders of Asian nations will also be in Malaysia, underlining the country’s strategic importance.

The Prime Minister said Malaysia’s ability to remain peaceful and united despite its diverse ethnic and religious makeup is a quality admired by international counterparts.

“We must preserve this unity,” he added. - Bernama