PM Anwar urges state governments to support Malay small traders

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on state governments not to neglect the interests of small traders, particularly Malay hawkers.

He urged local authorities in all states to follow the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur’s approach in revitalising business centres for Malay small traders and hawkers.

“That’s why I urge local councils and state governments to take Kuala Lumpur as an example,” he said at the Golden Jubilee Dinner of the Coalition of Malay Hawkers and Petty Traders Associations of Malaysia (GPPPKMM).

“Don’t neglect the interests of small traders, especially Malay hawkers in our towns.”

Anwar expressed hope that state leaderships and local authorities would heed his call for greater support of traditional trading spaces.

“We want the greatness of Kuantan, Temerloh, Kota Bharu or Alor Setar not only to be measured by new malls but also how the state governments and local councils enhance basic facilities, cleanliness, stalls, kiosks, hawker centres and trading spaces,” he said.

The Prime Minister revealed that Kuala Lumpur City Hall had been instructed to redevelop between 60 and 70 stalls and provide a more comfortable food court for Malay hawkers and petty traders.

He emphasised the significant contributions of Malay traders to society, noting that 80% of people preferred to shop at small stalls.

“Therefore, it would be unreasonable for the government to sideline hawkers in formulating national development policies,” he added.

Anwar announced an allocation of 500,000 Malaysian ringgit for GPPPKMM during the event. – Bernama