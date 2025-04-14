KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on the Federal Project Implementation Unit (UPPP), as well as federal and state agencies, to take immediate action to resolve the serious landslide and road damage issue in Kampung Tiram, Indera Mahkota in Pahang.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the problem not only disrupts traffic flow but also poses a serious safety risk to road users.

“I hope swift and effective measures will be taken without delay,” he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s political secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, conducted a site visit to assess the situation and obtain direct feedback from UPPP and the Pahang Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS).

Ahmad Farhan said the damaged road is a key route used daily by residents, and expressed concern that multiple accidents have already occurred at the site due to its deteriorating condition.

“Thankfully, UPPP and JPS have acknowledged the issue and committed to building a temporary road immediately, which is expected to be completed within two weeks.

“This will ensure the route can be used more safely in the short term,” he shared on Facebook.

He said full repair works will commence thereafter and are expected to be completed within three to four months.

He assured the public that he will continue monitoring the progress to ensure the safety and comfort of residents remain a top priority.

Also present during the site visit was Semambu assemblyman Chan Chun Kuang.