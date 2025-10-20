PM Anwar visits Gobind Singh Deo for Deepavali, promotes unity

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim visited Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo at his residence today in conjunction with Deepavali celebrations.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the visit celebrated the spirit of unity and harmony among Malaysia’s diverse communities.

“May all Hindu devotees find joy in celebrating with their loved ones,“ he stated.

Anwar was accompanied by his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

The Prime Minister shared seven photos from the visit on social media.

In an earlier Facebook post, Anwar urged Malaysians to use Deepavali to promote unity and reach out to those in need.

He emphasised strengthening the spirit of togetherness that underpins the nation’s strength.

Anwar highlighted that as a nation rich in cultural diversity, it is essential to continuously nurture mutual respect and understanding among all communities. – Bernama