PM Anwar vows transparent probe into Zara Qairina’s death

KOTA BHARU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given his assurance that the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir in Sabah will be investigated transparently without protecting anyone.

He said the case should not be taken lightly, especially as various allegations have emerged, including that the victim had fallen, been pushed, or bullied.

“Our child in Sabah has died; some say she fell, some say she was pushed, some say it was due to bullying. We do not take this lightly, and we do not want it to be turned into political fodder.

“Our instructions are clear — no compromise, regardless of whose child it is, whether the child of a minister or anyone else, I don’t care,” he said at the Rancakkan MADANI Kelantan Programme at USM Health Campus, Kubang Kerian, here today.

The Prime Minister said he had contacted Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail, Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to ensure the investigation is carried out fairly.

“I asked whether there were any mistakes in the investigation into Zara Qairina’s case. If there were, take action. This is a death. Regardless of whether it is the child of the poor or the rich, in the mountains, on land or at sea, we will pay attention because the investigation must be conducted transparently. I am saddened because she could have been my child or grandchild.

“Due to suspicions, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has ordered the exhumation of the body for a second post-mortem,” he said.

He said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar has also been instructed to go to Sabah to monitor the investigation to prevent any perception that certain parties are being protected.

“This is the MADANI government; we will not protect murderers,” he added.

Today, Saifuddin Nasution said police would exhume Zara Qairina’s body as soon as possible to complete the investigation into the student’s death following the AGC’s directive yesterday.

Yesterday, the AGC, in a statement, said Zara Qairina’s remains needed to be exhumed to enable a post-mortem to be carried out on the student’s body.

The AGC is of the view that further investigation is necessary for the police to ensure all aspects of the case can be examined thoroughly.

Zara Qairina, 13, was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17.

The student had been taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in a drain near the hostel of a religious school in Papar at 4 am on July 16.

