PM Anwar warns against extremism to safeguard Malaysia’s stability

BUTTERWORTH: Malaysians must avoid attitudes of racial extremism or religious fanaticism to ensure the nation’s continued survival as a sovereign and independent state.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that both religious and racial fanaticism can threaten the country’s political and economic stability.

He delivered this message during his Malaysia Day 2025 address before thousands of multi-ethnic citizens at the PICCA@Arena Convention Centre.

“As an independent and sovereign nation, its people must be united,“ he stated firmly.

Anwar emphasised that hatred and prejudices between ethnicities, religions, and regions must be dissolved completely.

He declared that extreme attitudes towards other races or religious fanaticism must not be permitted in Malaysian society.

“Malaysia, as an independent and sovereign nation, guarantees opportunity and equality for all ethnicities,“ he affirmed.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the challenge for national leadership in ensuring Malaysia’s economy continues to surge through good governance practices.

He explained that true independence means more than just replacing foreign colonisers with local leaders.

Anwar emphasised that real independence guarantees the existence of a system that is just, ethical, and upholds human values.

“Independence means guaranteeing a fair economic and cultural system, and ensuring unity amongst us,“ he elaborated.

He noted that Malaysia’s independence remains unique because it was not built upon the oppression of other races.

The nation’s foundation rests on principles of shared prosperity and justice that must be upheld by new generations.

The celebration, themed Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni, was officiated by the Governor of Penang, Tun Ramli Ngah Talib.

Several high-ranking officials attended the event, including both Deputy Prime Ministers and representatives from Sabah and Sarawak. – Bernama