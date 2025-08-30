PM Anwar warns against racial division attempts threatening Malaysia’s future

SERDANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that any attempt to sow division among Malaysians on racial, regional or religious grounds must be curbed decisively, as it threatens the nation’s future.

He said unity has been the foundation of Malaysia’s strength since the struggle for independence, and this spirit must be preserved to ensure lasting stability and prosperity.

“No nation can achieve independence without the spirit of cooperation, unity and identity. Yet over time, this is sometimes forgotten.

“Malaysia must never forget that independence was won at a heavy price, paid with lives, property and the sweat of every race,” he said when delivering the National Day 2025 Address at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

The Prime Minister said the existence of Malaysia is far more important than actions solely based on race, ethnicity or region, stressing that no country can survive if it succumbs to incitement and hatred among its people.

For this reason, he said all quarters must understand that every community is part of Malaysia’s strength, and together they form a strong and united Malaysian nation.

He added that Malaysians must be mindful of the feelings and sentiments of all groups, noting that history has shown how some nations collapse when their leaders become too obsessed with racial and language issues.

Anwar also urged the younger generation not to forget the sacrifices of the nation’s freedom fighters who paved the way for independence.

He said the independence enjoyed today was the result of a long struggle, from early figures such as Mat Kilau and Dato’ Maharaja Lela to the country’s security forces who fought against colonial rule and communist threats.

“True, compared with other countries, the number of fallen fighters was not as high as in Indonesia, Vietnam or Algeria, where millions perished, but still, thousands of lives were lost (here).

“There were immense sacrifices -- of lives, property, tears and sweat -- and I urge our young people in particular to reflect and learn from this, for it is the reason we enjoy independence today,” he said. - Bernama