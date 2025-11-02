KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has approved a RM200 cash aid for 300 students from underprivileged families in Kuantan, Pahang, to ease the financial burden of parents in preparing school necessities.

The aid was handed over by the Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi during the Back to School 2025 programme at Tunas Manja Group Mall, Kuantan, last Sunday.

“The MADANI government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, has previously approved an allocation of RM800 million for the Early Schooling Aid (BAP) initiative, which benefits all students nationwide.

“This reflects the government’s commitment to education and ensuring that future generations do not fall behind in their studies,” Ahmad Farhan said in a Facebook post today, which was also shared by the Prime Minister.

The BAP of RM150 for students from Year 1 to Form 4 for the 2024/2025 school session was distributed from Jan 12, while for Form 6 (Semester 2) students and Year 1 pupils for the 2025/2026 session, it is set for Feb 16.

The BAP distribution for new Form 6 students will commence on July 1.