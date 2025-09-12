PM approves RM67 million for Selangor public infrastructure projects

SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has approved RM67 million for various small projects and public infrastructure in Selangor this year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari confirmed the allocation covers four key projects addressing community needs across the state.

The Mesra Rakyat Project received the largest share with an allocation ceiling of RM44 million for implementation.

Another RM4.5 million was allocated to the Public or Basic Infrastructure Project known as PINTAR.

The MADANI Infrastructure Project or PRISMA received RM6.5 million while PRISMA MOF was granted RM12 million.

Amirudin stated these projects support the Five-Year Development Plan and enhance government service delivery.

He emphasised that these initiatives demonstrate governmental concern for public challenges through improved facilities.

The Menteri Besar spoke during the Indent Job Offer Letter Handover ceremony at his official residence.

Amirudin also presented laptops and certificates to 23 top-performing students during the same event.

Twenty-two Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia 2024 students and one Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia student received awards.

The device assistance program represents a Sejahtera MADANI-Pendidikan initiative through inter-agency collaboration.

The Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department partnered with Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad for this educational support. – Bernama