PM attends roundtable meeting with Russian industry players

MOSCOW: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim continued the agenda of his second day of official visit to Russia by attending a roundtable meeting with industry leaders of the Russian Federation.

The meeting, which began at 9 am here, was attended by 24 major companies in Russia and two business councils represented by industry leaders to discuss strategic cooperation in increasing bilateral trade between Malaysia and Russia.

In the meeting, industry leaders in Russia expressed their desire to explore new collaborations in various fields including food manufacturing, agriculture, technology, logistics services, property development and financial services.

The meeting covered industrial sectors involving major products such as palm oil-based products, furniture manufacturing, chemical industry and retail.

Among the companies involved were Oil Partners, Sportmaster and Russian Direct Investment Fund.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Li Kang, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

In 2024, Russia was Malaysia’s ninth largest trading partner among European nations, with a trade volume of RM11.46 billion.

Malaysia’s main exports to Russia include electrical and electronic products, machinery, equipment and spare parts, and processed foods.