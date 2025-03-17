PM directs PTPTN to improve loan repayment system post-Aidilfitri

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) management to propose improvements to the loan repayment system after the Aidilfitri celebrations, without burdening borrowers.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said he has reviewed the issue of PTPTN’s low repayment rate and recognises the importance of ensuring the fund’s sustainability so that future generations can continue to benefit from it.

Earlier, Anwar chaired a meeting with top officials from the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) to assess the progress of the country’s higher education sector.

“One of the key issues discussed was preparing future generations to explore the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), with a focus on the rapidly growing semiconductor industry,” he said.

The Prime Minister also attended the ‘Ihya’ Ramadan’ programme organised by MOHE and held discussions with the ministry’s senior management and staff.

He also took the opportunity to listen to a Ramadan lecture, ‘Maqasid Al-Quran and the MADANI Society’, delivered by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Dean of the Islamic Studies Faculty, Associate Professor Datuk Dr Mohd Izhar Ariff Mohd Kashim, before performing the Zohor prayer in congregation.