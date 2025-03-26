PADANG RENGAS: A total of 1,000 recipients in the Padang Rengas parliamentary constituency received Aidilfitri contributions amounting to RM200,000 from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim under the Kasih MADANI Aidilfitri initiative last night.

Political secretary to the Finance Minister, Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, said the donations benefited recipients from 45 villages, coordinated through the offices of the penghulu in each mukim in the parliamentary constituency.

He also said that the contribution reflects the government’s commitment to supporting the less fortunate in the lead-up to Aidilfitri.

“This allocation is directly channelled through the Prime Minister’s Office to assist underprivileged groups, including asnaf, the hardcore poor, and persons with disabilities (PwDs).

“Hopefully, this special donation will ease their burdens and bring joy to all eligible recipients,” he said when met at the breaking-of-fast and the presentation of Kasih MADANI Aidilfitri contribution event at the Al-Masjid Hadhari Arena Square here, last night.

Meanwhile, one of the recipients, Muhammad Amirul Syekal Mohd Puzi, 28, expressed his gratitude, saying the assistance would help ease his medical expenses, which have been a burden since he became paralysed from the waist down following a road accident 11 years ago.

“Every month, I spend around RM300 on disposable diapers, milk, and essential medications for my daily needs,” he shared.

“For me, this donation means a lot as it helps cover nearly half of my medical expenses for the month,” he said, adding that he also receives RM300 per month in assistance from the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

Another recipient, Sufiah Osman, 52, said this was her first time being selected for the donation, which she plans to use entirely for Aidilfitri preparations.

“I feel incredibly happy, as not only was I able to join the breaking of the fast ceremony, but I also received duit raya. I will use this money to meet my family’s needs for Aidilfitri,” she said.

“I would also like to thank the Prime Minister for this generous donation, which has been a great help to us as recipients in this constituency,” said the mother of three.