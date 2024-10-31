PM extends aid to Joselyn Dewi

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended aid to Joselyn Dewi and her family in conjunction with Deepavali.

Anwar said the contribution was delivered yesterday by his political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi.

“I was informed that Joselyn had to take on the role of the breadwinner of the family following her father’s passing, while her mother has returned to the Philippines.

“She needs to care for two younger siblings who are still in school, and her youngest sibling, who has autism,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Anwar added that he had asked Ahmad Farhan to help with Joselyn’s application for an identity card.

A news portal previously reported Joselyn’s story, highlighting her subdued Deepavali celebrations with her three siblings this year.