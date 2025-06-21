KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended assistance to a single mother, Azizah Mahmood, who is battling colon cancer in Kampung Tebing Tinggi, Balok, Kuantan.

The contribution was delivered by the Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, during a visit under the Ziarah MADANI programme.

Ahmad Farhan said Azizah, a mother of five who works as a cleaner to support her family, is also struggling with poor living conditions, while requiring continuous medical treatment and monthly supplements.

“We are looking into the types of assistance that can be expedited, whether in terms of healthcare or home repairs,” he said in a Facebook post shared by the Prime Minister today.

Ahmad Farhan also prayed for Azizah’s continued strength and recovery, and expressed hope that the family’s affairs would be eased.