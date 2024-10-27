PM launches RFC MADANI care for Nature campaign

IPOH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today launched the RFC MADANI Care For Nature campaign, at Taman Eko Rimba Kledang Saiong, here, which aims to foster a spirit of love for the environment.

This campaign, part of the Rainforest Challenge (RFC) initiative, seeks to raise awareness of environmental sustainability and nurture a love for nature, aligning with the National Environment Day, celebrated on Oct 21.

The programme also aims to promote best practices in environmental care, targeting not only 4x4 motorsports enthusiasts but also those who often go into the forest for recreation and relaxation.

The campaign is expected to support the government’s goal of reducing its carbon footprint through carbon offset initiatives, including tree-planting activities.

During the event, the Prime Minister also officiated the symbolic start of the 2024 RFC Grand Final, scheduled to take place in Perak from Nov 29 to Dec 9.

A total of 30 four-wheel drive vehicles took part in the launch today, symbolising the start of a competition which introduced Malaysia to the world, until it was named third out of the 10 toughest motoring competitions in the world, alongside the Dakar Rally, BAJA Race, Le Man’s 24-hour Race and the Isle of Man Race.

Since its inception in Malaysia in 1997, the RFC has expanded globally through the RFC Global Series, now hosted in more than 20 countries.