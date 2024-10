Thunderstorm expected in KL, 11 states - MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in the federal capital and 11 states until 7 pm today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a weather warning issued at 3.30 pm today, MetMalaysia said the states involved Perlis, Kedah (Kubang Pasu, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Sik and Baling) and Perak (Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim).

On the east coast, the warning applies to Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang) and Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan, Bera and Pekan).

The same weather conditions are expected in Melaka, Selangor (Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Hulu Langat), Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Seremban, Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol and Tampin) and Johor (Segamat, Mersing and Kota Tinggi).

In Sarawak, the areas involved are Sri Aman, Kapit (Kapit and Belaga), Bintulu (Tatau), Miri (Telang Usan) and Limbang, while in Sabah, the areas at risk include the interior region (Sipitang, Tenom, Beaufort and Nabawan), Tawau and Sandakan (Tongod).