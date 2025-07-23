PM’s initiatives tackle rising cost of living in Malaysia

PAPAR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s latest initiatives demonstrate the government’s commitment to easing the financial burden on Malaysians, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

The expanded Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme will benefit 22 million citizens aged 18 and above, with RM2 billion allocated for one-off RM100 aid redeemable at over 4,000 outlets nationwide.

Fahmi, also the MADANI Government spokesperson, emphasised that the move reflects the Prime Minister’s responsiveness to public concerns.

“This was implemented after discussions with Cabinet members, and it clearly shows the Prime Minister’s attentiveness, empathy and sensitivity to the public’s concerns regarding the cost of living,“ he told reporters after the Community Engagement Day at NADI Kampung Langkuas Kinarut.

Additionally, the Rahmah Sales programme’s allocation has doubled from RM300 million to RM600 million, ensuring at least one sales location per district.

Fahmi noted that these measures highlight the government’s focus on affordability.

The Prime Minister also announced a reduction in RON95 petrol prices to RM1.99 per litre, with further details to be provided by the Ministry of Finance.

Fahmi linked this to improved fiscal management, stating, “This is a reflection of the government’s effort in overcoming fiscal deficit, improving governance, and restoring investor confidence.”

Looking ahead, Fahmi hinted at more comprehensive measures under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) and MADANI Budget 2026.

“Insya-Allah, come October, the Prime Minister will present Budget 2026, where we can expect deeper, broader, and more responsive initiatives,“ he added. – Bernama