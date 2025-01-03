PM’s Office to hold live daily briefings on key issues

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will introduce a live broadcast of the Daily PMO Briefing starting this Monday to ensure the public receives accurate and reliable information directly from the official source.

In a live broadcast announcing this today, the Prime Minister’s senior press secretary, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, said the PMO will clarify current issues, key policies and the latest developments to keep the public informed.

He said the briefing is also a crucial step in countering misinformation and false narratives that may mislead the public.

“In this post-normal era, where information spreads rapidly, obtaining accurate and verified facts is essential. Acknowledging this, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has agreed to introduce the Daily PMO Briefing, which will be broadcast live.

“This initiative aligns with the MADANI concept, which upholds transparency between the administration and the people while promoting the culture of verifying information through trusted sources,“ he said in the live broadcast on Anwar Ibrahim’s official Facebook page.

The Daily PMO Briefing will be streamed on Anwar Ibrahim’s Facebook page and PMO Malaysia’s Facebook page at 11 am and 5 pm, depending on the updates delivered by Tunku Nashrul on behalf of the Prime Minister.