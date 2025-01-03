KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund’s (EPF) strong performance reflects investor confidence in the MADANI Government’s growth-friendly policies, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He added that fiscal reforms under the MADANI Economic Framework have further strengthened this confidence, ultimately benefiting the people through universal and sustainable growth.

His remarks followed the EPF’s announcement of a 6.30 per cent dividend rate for Simpanan Konvensional, with a total distribution of RM63.05 billion, and 6.30 per cent for Simpanan Shariah, with RM10.19 billion.

The total distribution for 2024 stands at RM73.24 billion, the highest since 2017.

“Alhamdulillah, the EPF has announced an exceptional dividend rate, with the highest distribution in history—RM73.24 billion,” Anwar said on social media platform X.

He noted that Simpanan Shariah had also made history by matching Simpanan Konvensional’s rate for the first time.

Anwar, who is also Minister of Finance, attributed the EPF’s strong performance to Malaysia’s robust capital market growth, despite global economic challenges.

“This achievement underscores investor confidence in the MADANI Government’s pro-growth and investor-friendly policies, backed by fiscal reforms under the MADANI Economic Framework, ensuring broad-based and sustainable benefits for the people.”

“With growing confidence in the economy, In shaa Allah, we will press ahead with full commitment to ensuring economic gains are felt by all,” he added.

