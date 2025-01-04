SERDANG: Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today spent time visiting victims of the gas pipeline fire at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Height, who are receiving treatment at the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital here.

Dr Wan Azizah who arrived at 4.46pm was greeted by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad before being taken to the ward to visit 28 victims currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The Prime Minister’s wife who is also Member of Parliament for Bandar Tun Razak, spent about an hour to ask about the situation of the victims and the families who came to provide support to their family members.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health (MOH) shared with the media, a total of 28 victims received treatment at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital, Serdang, Cyberjaya Hospital (24 people), Putrajaya Hospital (13 people) and Ampang Hospital (two).

The data also showed that 37 victims were treated at five private hospitals including 22 people at Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC), eight people at Subang Medical Centre (eight), Avisena Hospital (five) and Thomson Hospital (one victim).

The remaining 41 victims have been discharged after receiving their respective treatments.