PM to address misconceptions over top judicial vacancy tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: An announcement will be made today to address misconceptions surrounding concerns regarding judicial independence and ongoing legal reforms following discussions during a pre-council meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara yesterday.

Anwar added that the clarification was necessary to ensure the public understands the process and current status of the appointment.

He added that the council had likely reached a consensus on the issue and their input would offer much-needed clarity on the legal and institutional matters currently facing the country.

“I believe their views will be made public by tomorrow to clearly address these related concerns,” he said, during the Malaysia’s International Conference Governance and Integrity 2025 earlier.

Anwar also reaffirmed that he has never interfered in any court case since taking office, stressing that governance must be rooted in facts, not political perception.

“We must work to strengthen the law and ensure institutions function based on facts and due process.

“Perceptions should be left to politicians. Governance, however, must be based on integrity and principle,“ he said.